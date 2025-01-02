HCRS staff volunteer at Springfield Family Center

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental health agency, highlights the volunteer efforts of its billing team at the Springfield Family Center. On Sept. 26, billing team members Heather Lockwood, Karen Whitney, Jennifer Rupp, and Melanie Murphy participated in a team-building volunteer activity at the Springfield Family Center – helping to prepare lunches, unloading donations, restocking shelves, and organizing inventory.

The experience not only allowed the team to bond, but also provided an invaluable opportunity to witness and better understand the pressing food needs within the local community. “Our time at the Springfield Family Center was incredibly rewarding,” shared Lockwood. “It felt good to know that even a few hours of volunteering could make a real difference.” Whitney added, “It was eye-opening to see how many people rely on these services every day. It’s a reminder of how important it is to support organizations like this.”

The Springfield Family Center, a vital community resource, distributes over 100 meals daily, and provides food boxes tailored to individual needs, including fresh produce, grains, meats, and even pet food, available for in-person pickup. The family center has experienced an increase in demand since relocating to a more visible location in the Springfield Plaza, and volunteer efforts like those of the HCRS billing team help sustain these critical services.

During their visit, the team met with Springfield Family Center staff members Steffanie Baker, operations and kitchen manager; and Keegan Mack-Chase, food shelf coordinator, who shared insights about the Center’s work and their annual holiday project, which provides seasonal food boxes to local families. The project highlights the growing need for collaboration as a community to ensure our neighbors in need are supported. Furthermore, the experience served as a reminder that community food needs persist year-round, not only during the holidays, emphasizing the importance of ongoing support.

Inspired by the work of the Family Center, the billing team organized a food drive at HCRS’ Springfield office to support the Springfield Family Center’s holiday initiative. Staff donations of nonperishable food items will be delivered to the family center before the holidays, helping to provide festive meals to families in need.

For the billing team, this effort went beyond volunteering – it strengthened their connection as colleagues and their commitment to making a positive impact. “It’s meaningful to work together as a team while also giving back to the community we’re part of,” said Murphy.

For more information about the Springfield Family Center and its programs, visit www.springfieldfamilycenter.com.