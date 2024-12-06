HCRS offers anxiety resources

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental health agency, offers a wide range of services to support people experiencing heightened stress and/or anxiety during challenging times. Through programs designed to meet diverse needs, HCRS staff are available to support community members through person-centered and timely individualized care.

At the forefront of these services are Enhanced Mobile Crisis, Care Coordination, and Peer Support Services, all designed to meet people where they are and connect them with the support they need.

Enhanced Mobile Crisis offers a two-person, in-person response for people experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis. Available 24/7, this service connects people to trained professionals who provide timely care, resources, and stabilization. Open to anyone in the community, this program ensures that help is accessible when it’s needed most.

Care coordination services help people navigate the often-complicated process of accessing mental health, medical, and social services. These coordinators work closely with people to identify their unique needs, connect them to the appropriate resources, and offer ongoing support to ensure they stay on track toward achieving their wellness goals. Importantly, care coordination services are available to all community members, not just HCRS clients.

Peer support services provide a unique, person-centered approach by connecting people with trained advocates who share lived experiences with mental health challenges or adverse experiences within the system. This program emphasizes mutual understanding, trust, and empowerment through authentic relationships.

Peer support focuses on collaboration and mutual learning rather than traditional therapeutic models. It is intended to be free from coercion, mindful of power dynamics while striving to neutralize them, and committed to fostering greater transparency in healthcare.

Peer support advocates, unlike therapists or prescribers, do not diagnose or treat mental health concerns. Instead, they self-disclose aspects of themselves or their history to build authentic, trust-based relationships. Rather than a one-way dialogue that is focused on the person seeking services, peer support views the relationship itself as a powerful catalyst for change and healing. Advocates provide empathetic, active listening, and work with people to normalize emotional struggles as part of the human condition. This approach offers a safe space to share, heal, and explore new paths forward.

“Our peer support services are built on the belief that everyone is the expert in their own life, and our role is to co-learn and co-explore alongside you” said Taryn Heon, HCRS Peer Support Advocate in Brattleboro. “Through shared experiences and genuine connection, we aim to create an environment of support and empowerment.”

Intentional Peer Support, which HCRS’ peer support program is modeled after, is a principled and intentional approach to building relationships rooted in nonviolence and peace. Especially in times of uncertainty, fostering such deliberate connections with those in our community helps people navigate and counter any negativity or division they may encounter. According to Heon, “While the impact may not be immediately visible, this approach nurtures greater peace within ourselves, our relationships, and ultimately, the broader world.”

“HCRS’ Enhanced Mobile Crisis, Care Coordination, and Peer Support services create a robust network of care to support people experiencing anxiety or other mental health challenges,” said George Karabakakis, HCRS CEO. “No matter how difficult things may seem, you are not alone. We encourage anyone in need to reach out and learn how these services can make a difference in how you feel.”

Mobile Crisis services can be accessed at www.gethelpvt.org or by dialing 988. Care coordination services can be accessed at www.bit.ly/3CD0f04 or by calling 866-542-1380.

Visit HCRS’ new website at www.hcrs.org.