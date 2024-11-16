HCRS new staff in October

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental health agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of 10 new professionals from the month of October, whose talents will augment HCRS’ services across Windham and Windsor counties.

HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Kellie Crowder, teacher/clinical intern at Kindle Farm; Nichole Kingsbury, residential specialist in Woodstock; Desiree Svegliati, school-based clinician 1 in Brattleboro; Michelle Cox, CYF respite provider in Springfield; Dustin Warburton, CYF respite provider in Springfield; Kathryn Krasnow, registered nurse in Bellows Falls and Springfield; Stormy Gammon, classroom assistant at Kindle Farm; Lisa Brown, developmental services training specialist in Springfield; Shannon Ludwig, school-based behavioral interventionist in Hartford; and Marissa Frazier, school-based behavioral interventionist in Brattleboro.

These new hires will support the nonprofit agency’s team of more than 550 staff providing comprehensive mental health, substance use, and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 people annually across southeastern Vermont.