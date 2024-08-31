HCRS July new hires

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental health agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of 13 new professionals from the month of July, whose talents will augment HCRS’ services across Windham and Windsor counties.

HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Peter Baldwin, project director in Brattleboro; Misty Darcy, DS stabilization specialist in Bellows Falls; Robert Anderson, accountant II in Springfield; Dr. Shayer Chowdhury, psychiatrist in Hartford; Peter Sylver, DSP community in Brattleboro; Catherine Morse, DSP community in Bellows Falls; Kevin Vancor, central access navigator in Hartford; Katie Martin, residential specialist at Meadowview; Giselle John, residential specialist at Woodstock House; Jennifer Tatro, respite provider in Springfield; Ariana Keenan, DSP employment in Springfield; Jessica Lopes, teacher at Kindle Farm School; and Sean Quinn, teacher at Kindle Farm School.

These new hires will support the nonprofit agency’s team of more than 550 staff providing comprehensive mental health, substance use, and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 people annually across southeastern Vermont.

Founded in 1967, HCRS is a nonprofit, community mental health agency serving Vermonters in Windham and Windsor counties. HCRS serves over 4,000 individuals every year through its mental health, substance use, and developmental disabilities programs. Visit www.hcrs.org for more information.