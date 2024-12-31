HCRS hosts disability-inclusive workplace award luncheons

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental health and developmental services agency, recently hosted their third annual Developmental Services Employer Award luncheons to honor 72 local businesses for their dedication to creating disability-inclusive workplaces. These events, held in Windham and Windsor counties, on Oct. 17 and Oct. 21 respectively, celebrated employers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in fostering supportive, accessible, and inclusive work environments for people with a disability.

Jennifer Merrill, HCRS developmental services (DS) employment manager, was instrumental in organizing these impactful events, which brought together HCRS staff, community partners, and business leaders to spotlight and support workplaces prioritizing equity and accessibility.

“Our community plays a crucial role in promoting equity and ensuring access to good jobs for all,” said Merrill. “These luncheons celebrate HCRS’ commitment to fostering a workforce that values human dignity, and provides an opportunity to express our gratitude to employers for their transformative impact on the lives of our clients. Together, we form a collaborative network of employers, clients, and direct support professionals, working cohesively to provide tailored support services that meet the unique needs of employers and clients alike, enhancing community inclusion.”

The luncheons underscored the critical role of employers in cultivating workplaces where employees of all abilities feel empowered to thrive. Attendees heard inspiring firsthand accounts from employees thriving in these inclusive environments, showcasing the far-reaching impact of these employment practices.

Alicia White, regional manager for HireAbility in Brattleboro and Springfield, delivered a compelling speech on the significance of creating workplaces where people with disabilities can fully contribute their talents and feel genuinely valued. White emphasized that every role within an organization contributes to a culture of inclusivity, and that partnerships between HCRS and local businesses are instrumental in breaking down barriers and fostering communities built on respect and opportunity.

Each honored employer received a special award recognizing their commitment to disability-inclusive employment. These businesses were celebrated for their efforts to promote workforce diversity through accessible workplace modifications, ongoing support for employees with disabilities, and meaningful job opportunities. These actions align with HCRS’ mission to promote community engagement, equity, and personal growth for people with developmental disabilities.

Two special honors highlighted outstanding contributions to workplace inclusion. The Youth Impact Award was presented to DeCamp Waste Management and Vermont State Parks for inspiring youth with disabilities to join the workforce through innovative programs. The Adult Employment Award recognized Allen Brothers Farm Market and Price Chopper for their commitment to inclusive hiring practices, fostering opportunities for adults with a disability to thrive in their careers.

As HCRS strengthens its partnerships with local businesses to champion disability inclusion, these awards mark an important step in advancing Vermont’s commitment to accessible and equitable employment. HCRS encourages other employers to explore the benefits of building a diverse workforce, and consider how they can contribute to a more inclusive and supportive job market.

For more information about HCRS developmental services, visit www.hcrs.org/developmental-services.