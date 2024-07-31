HCRS clarification on police social work program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental health service provider, wishes to clarify recent changes in our police social work (PSW) program as reported in the Brattleboro Reformer on July 18. The article contained several inaccuracies and lacked context regarding the recent reallocation of resources within the program.

Firstly, we want to emphasize HCRS’ continued commitment to the Bellows Falls community. Our decision to adjust the hours of our social worker in Bellows Falls was based on a thorough assessment of the needs across all the communities we serve. This decision was made in consultation with the chief of police, who facilitated collaboration with the town manager and village trustees to explore opportunities for expanding the program back to full-time.

The reduction in hours for our Bellows Falls PSW staff member, Barbara Parizo, was not a reflection of the diminished importance or effectiveness of the program in Bellows Falls. Rather, it was a necessary step to address urgent mental health needs in other areas within our service region. Currently, Parizo continues to dedicate her expertise and commitment to the Bellows Falls community three days a week, and also extends her valuable support to the Windsor Police Department.

The funding HCRS receives from the Vermont Department of Mental Health for the police social work program is specifically earmarked to address mental health needs. It is our responsibility to allocate these resources where they are most needed at any given time. This approach ensures that all the communities we serve, including Bellows Falls, receive appropriate and timely mental health support.

HCRS’ PSW program remains robust, with dedicated staff serving in various capacities across Windham and Windsor counties. Similar programs are successfully operating in Rutland, Washington, and Chittenden counties, each tailored to meet the unique needs of their respective communities.

We are actively exploring additional funding opportunities to expand and enhance the police social work program in Bellows Falls and beyond. During our recent meetings with representatives of the Village of Bellows Falls, we have discussed potential grant sources and the importance of involving local and state representatives in securing sustainable funding for these vital services.

We appreciate the community’s understanding and continued support as we navigate these changes. HCRS remains committed to providing essential mental health services, and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all residents in our service areas.