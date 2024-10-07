HCRS August new hires

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental health agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of 16 new professionals from the month of August, whose talents will augment HCRS’ services across Windham and Windsor counties.

HCRS welcomes the following new employees: Steven Harper, clinician 1 in Hartford; Janette Carson, employee relations and workplace safety in Springfield; Zoe Avent, behavioral interventionist in Springfield; Kolbi Briere, behavioral interventionist in Springfield; Kristie Palowski, behavioral interventionist in Springfield; Dani Rae Hutchins-Martin, community outreach specialist in Springfield; Mugisa “Alex” Abraham, residential specialist in Springfield; Willoughby Carlo, peer support advocate in Brattleboro; Lauren Iraci, crisis intervention specialist in Springfield; Phillip Gatenby, shift leader in Bellows Falls; Michele Lane, direct support professional community in Brattleboro; Jacob Anderson, peer support advocate in Brattleboro; Esther Behling, community integration specialist in Bellows Falls; Ariana Keenan, DSP employment in Springfield; Kristin Bratton, clinician 1 in Brattleboro; and Madeline Fuller, behavioral interventionist 1 in Hartford.

These new hires will support the nonprofit agency’s team of more than 550 staff providing comprehensive mental health, substance use, and developmental disability programs, which serve more than 4,000 people annually across southeastern Vermont.