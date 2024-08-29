HCRS appoints Kristin Reifenrath as director of children, youth, and family services

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s nonprofit community mental health agency, is proud to announce the appointment of Kristin Reifenrath as their new director of children, youth, and family services. With an extensive background in social work and a steadfast dedication to serving vulnerable populations, Reifenrath brings a wealth of experience and leadership to her new role.

HCRS’ Children, Youth, & Family Division provides support for clients experiencing emotional, behavioral, and developmental difficulties. In fiscal year 2023, the division provided more than 89,000 hours of services to well over 1,000 families across Windsor and Windham counties. In addition to providing services across their many office locations, the division supported 262 students within local schools last year.

Having joined HCRS as a clinical consultant/supervisor in 2023, Reifenrath quickly showcased her expertise and commitment to the organization’s mission. Her passion for ensuring equitable access to quality care and her unwavering dedication to eliminating health disparities have been evident throughout her career.

Reifenrath holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from St. Andrews University, and a Master of Social Work degree from the Springfield College School of Social Work. Her extensive experience includes working across various residential programs, and providing crucial support to youth with developmental disabilities and children facing emotional and behavioral challenges.

Over the past 12 years, Reifenrath has been a driving force in integrated behavioral health services in Vermont and New Hampshire. Her leadership at HCRS reflects her deep commitment to fostering inclusive, client-centered care within the community.

“We are thrilled to have Kristin stepping into the role of director of children, youth, and families,” says George Karabakakis, long-time CEO at HCRS. “Her passion for advocating for those in need and her track record of excellence make her an invaluable asset to our team. We are confident that under Kristin’s guidance, our organization will continue to make a profound impact on the lives of the children and families we serve.”