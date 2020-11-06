Great American Smoke-out, hypnosis for health and healing

REGION – Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 is the Great American Smoke-out. Time to do more than just thinking about quitting smoking. This is especially important since smokers, even if they don’t yet have COPD or heart disease from smoking, are at increased risk if they get Covid-19.

Clinical hypnosis can help you quit smoking if you are motivated and in the right place in your life to do this. There are over 43 million Americans who smoke contributing to $170 billion each year in healthcare costs. Smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the USA. A nicotine addiction is a large financial burden for the smoker and their family.

Smokers know all this. What they don’t know is how to go about changing their behavior. Quitting is difficult, but hypnosis can make it easier. Hoping that hypnosis will just magically make a smoker stop is not how it works. Clinical hypnosis is an altered state of consciousness where the mind is focused, concentration and attention increases. In this state an individual is more open to suggestions. Clinical hypnosis can help harvest motivation and uses suggestion in the service of the changes in behavior that the individual in hypnosis wants to make. In hypnosis a smoker is encouraged to imagine moving toward their goal, navigating difficult situations, and being successful.

It is never too late to begin the journey toward a smoke-free life. The benefits are immediate no matter how old you are or how long you have been smoking. There is no one right way that works for everyone. Some people just quit “cold turkey;” others do better gradually cutting down over time. To optimize success for those who smoke more than a pack per day, hypnosis can be combined with nicotine replacement or medications. Anything a smoker can do to decrease their smoking behavior is a step in the right direction.

Written by Dr. Linda Thomson. Thompson is a nurse practitioner, an Approved Consultant in Clinical Hypnosis and a Diplomate of both the American Board of Clinical Hypnosis in Nursing and the American Board of Medical Hypnosis.