Grace Cottage Wins Best Place to Work Award again

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – For the third year in a row, Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital has been named one of Vermont’s Best Places to Work by the Vermont Business Magazine. Grace Cottage is the only hospital in the state to have achieved this award each year for the past three years.

The award, given each year by Vermont Business Magazine and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Society for Human Resource Management, the Vermont State Council, the Vermont Department of Commerce and Community Development, and Workforce Research Group, is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Vermont, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce, and businesses.

Companies from across the state entered the contest’s two-part process to determine the best places to work in Vermont. First, each company was evaluated for its workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an anonymous employee survey to measure the employee experience, with this score worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation.

The Best Places to Work contest includes three categories: small businesses with 15-99 employees, medium businesses with 100-249 employees, and large businesses with more than 250 employees. Grace Cottage won in the medium business category.

The final rankings for each category will be announced at a special awards presentation on April 2, in Burlington.

Located in Townshend, Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital employs approximately 230 employees, and includes a 19-bed critical access hospital with 24/7 emergency care, inpatient acute care, skilled rehabilitation, lab, and diagnostic imaging; an outpatient rehabilitation department offering physical and occupational therapy; a rural health clinic providing primary care and mental health services; and a retail pharmacy. For more information, visit www.gracecottage.org.