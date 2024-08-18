Grace Cottage wins awards in all categories

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage was a big winner in this year’s Brattleboro Reformer Readers’ Choice Awards poll. The winners were announced by the Reformer on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Grace Cottage won in every category for which it was eligible, including Best Hospital, Best Pharmacy, Best Place to Work, Best Physical Therapy, Best Emergency Care, Best Doctors (Dr. Ewa Arnold, runner-up Dr. Moss Linder), and Best Pediatricians (Cynthia Howes, CPNP, runner-up Dr. Elizabeth Linder).

Commenting on these awards, Grace Cottage CEO Olivia Sweetnam said, “I have worked in many hospitals and other organizations throughout my career, but I have never experienced an organization as unique and with employees as caring as at Grace Cottage. I am constantly impressed and amazed by the fact that everyone at Grace Cottage goes the extra mile to help patients, coworkers, and community members. There really is no place like it.”

Grace Cottage has consistently won awards in this contest over the years. This is the eighth year in a row that Grace Cottage has won Best Place to Work and Best Physical Therapy, and the sixth year in a row for Best Hospital, Best Emergency Care, Best Doctor, and Best Pharmacy.

For more information about Grace Cottage, visit www.gracecottage.org, or call 802-365-9109.