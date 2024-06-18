Grace Cottage welcomes new CEO

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The Board of Trustees of Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital is pleased to announce the appointment of Olivia Sweetnam to the position of chief executive officer, effective July 1. Sweetnam is replacing Doug DiVello, who announced his plans last December to retire when a replacement was hired.

A graduate of Queen’s University in Ontario, Canada, with a Bachelor of Science in nursing, Sweetnam received her Master of Nursing Science and Master of Public Health from Yale University in Connecticut. The chief nursing officer at Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital since February, Sweetnam was the vice president of hospice quality and clinical practice at Amedisys from 2021-2023, and held multiple leadership roles in quality, operations, and medical staff management at Ochsner Health in Louisiana from 2013-2021.

An extensive search was conducted with the help of the national executive search firm WittKieffer, and Sweetnam was selected after an extensive review of many candidates and interviews with seven finalists. “Olivia brings so much knowledge and experience to this position, and will be able to continue the excellent work that Doug DiVello has done during his six years here,” said Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Board President Martha Dale.

“Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital is a rare gem in the world of healthcare,” said Sweetnam. “It is a shining example of personal and compassionate care, and I am proud to lead this wonderful organization into the future.”

Sweetnam lives with her family in Brattleboro, and is on the board of trustees for River Gallery School and is a member of the Brattleboro Town Arts Committee.

Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital is located in Townshend, Vt., serving patients and visitors in and around Windham County. It includes a traditional primary care practice, a 19-bed hospital, and a 24/7 emergency department. The medical center also has an outpatient rehab department, a laboratory, diagnostic imaging, and a full-service retail pharmacy. In 2023 and 2024, Grace Cottage was recognized by Vermont Business Magazine as a Best Place to Work in Vermont.