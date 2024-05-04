Grace Cottage Spring into Health 5K

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital is hosting its 15th annual Spring into Health 5K on May 11, on the Townshend Common. The event begins with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. You can run, walk, roll, stroll, or push your baby carriage for this fun, family-friendly event.

There is a registration fee for adults; children under the age of 18 are free with signed parent/guardian permission. To register, go to www.gracecottage.org/events. A virtual option is also available. Register at the same link. You can also register in person just before the event.

For more information, contact Grace Cottage Foundation at info@gracecottage.org, or call 802-365-9109. All proceeds from this event will benefit healthcare services at Grace Cottage.