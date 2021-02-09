Grace Cottage is now administering Covid-19 vaccines

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital is now a Covid-19 vaccination site. Vermonters age 75-plus can sign up to get their first dose at Grace Cottage by going to the Vermont Department of Health Covid-19 online through the Event Portal or by calling 855-722-7878.

So far, the following dates have been announced for vaccines at Grace Cottage: Wednesday, Feb. 10; Thursday, Feb. 11; Wednesday, Feb. 17; and Wednesday, Feb. 21. All appointments must be made through the Vermont Department of Health’s registration system.