Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage will hold its traditional Hospital Fair Day on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the Townshend Common. The Fair will include all of the favorites: A birthday parade, an all day auction, bingo, pies, jewelry, t-shirts, bargain booths, fried dough and other food, kids’ games, live music, and more.

This free, all-day, family-friendly event, which is now in its 72 year, will be held rain or shine.

Volunteers are needed to help with the auction and other booths on either Friday or Saturday. Please call 802-365-9109 for information.

Grace Cottage is also still accepting donations of furniture and other auction-worthy items, books, and White Elephant items, if you can deliver them. Please call 802-365-9109 to arrange for your donation.

For more information, visit www.gracecottage.org