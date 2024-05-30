Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day donations needed

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day tradition continues this year on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., on the Townshend Common.

The event offers a variety of fun and fanfare. The all-day auction begins at 9:30 a.m., and the Birthday Parade is at 10 a.m. Booths offering homemade pies, jewelry, T-shirts, white elephant items, fried dough and popcorn, ice cream, books, lunch foods, bingo, kids’ games, and pony rides, plus live music and more, will add smiles and festivity to the day.

Grace Cottage is now accepting donations of furniture and other auction-worthy items, jewelry, books, and white elephant items, to be sold at this important fundraising event. Please email gracecottagefair@gmail.org to arrange for a donation.

This free, all-day, family-friendly event, now in its 74th year, will be held rain or shine.