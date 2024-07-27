TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day tradition continues this year on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., on the Townshend Common.

The event offers a variety of fun and fanfare. The all-day auction begins at 9:30 a.m., and the Birthday Parade is at 10 a.m. Booths will be offering homemade pies, jewelry, T-shirts, White Elephant items, fried dough, and cotton candy, popcorn, ice cream, lunch foods, books, bingo, plants, pictures and frames, kids’ games, face painting, and toys, plus there will be pony rides, live music, and more. Come and enjoy the festivities.

This free, all-day, family-friendly event, now in its 74th year, will be held rain or shine. Visit www.gracecottage.org or call 802-365-9109 for more information.