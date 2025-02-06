Grace Cottage Cabin Fever Online Auction

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage’s Cabin Fever Online Auction is a perfect way to bring fun and joy to your winter. You’ll find items that are practical, delectable, delightful, and inspirational. Bidding takes place Feb. 14-24.

Each year, Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Cabin Fever Online Auction includes exotic vacations, Vermont foods, local gift certificates, handcrafted items, jewelry, art, and more. Generous local businesses and individuals donate this awesome array of items. With a wide variety of offerings, there’s something for everyone, whatever your interests or budget.

Have a gift certificate you know you will never use? Support Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital by donating gift cards to the Cabin Fever Online Auction. This year, all proceeds go toward the construction of a new primary care clinic building.

You can visit the auction website now to get registered, check out the selection, and plan your bidding. Visit www.32auctions.com/GraceCottage2025, and register so you can hit the ground bidding on Valentine’s Day.

For more information, visit www.gracecottage.org/auction, or e-mail info@gracecottage.org.