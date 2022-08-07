Grace Cottage adds mental health providers

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage has two new mental health providers joining the current provider, Benjamin Wright, PMHNP-BC.

Meredith Kenyon, LICSW, and Elise Kraus, PMHNP-BC, are now seeing patients at Grace Cottage Family Health, 185 Grafton Rd., in Townshend.

Kenyon recently became an employee of Grace Cottage. She previously practiced in Somerville and Greenfield, Mass., and with the Brattleboro Retreat. She specializes in providing treatment for substance use disorders and people with dual diagnoses and uses elements of mindfulness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and Motivational Interviewing in her practice.

Kraus has 20 years of healthcare experience. A recent Nurse Practitioner graduate of Maryville University, she completed her

clinical rotations at Grace Cottage Family Health and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Kraus provides trauma-informed and LGTBQIA+ focused care. Before joining the Grace Cottage medical staff team, she worked as an HIV Nurse Clinician for Dartmouth Health and as an RN for Planned Parenthood, Vermont Department of Corrections, and Maplewood Nursing Home of Cheshire County, NH.

Grace Cottage Family Health also offers family medicine, pediatrics, and geriatric services. For an appointment, call 802-365-4331.