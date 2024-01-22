Fundraising for a cause

LUDLOW, Vt. – Victor and Clay braved the cold temperatures on Jan. 19 to sell handcrafted wooden cutting boards. All the proceeds from these beautiful crafts support the Adult & Teen Challenge Christian residential drug and alcohol recovery program they are participating in.

The four-phase, 10-12 month program offers spiritual, academic, and vocational training all over New England and New Jersey, which equips individuals to return to society and become responsible citizens. Many graduates have experienced a complete recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

The cutting boards are crafted by members of the program in their carpenters shop, and sold by the program participants. Each piece has a unique tag with a photo of a program graduate, and a QR code to learn about their recovery story.

Look for their booths set up in the area to purchase a cutting board and support the Adult & Teen Challenge program, “bringing hope to addicts and their families.” You can find more information and donate at www.tcvermont.org, or email info@tcnengland.org.