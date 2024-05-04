Former Vermont Auditor starts new business in conflict consulting

REGION – “No conflict too big or too small. You can always find a middle ground,” Tom Salmon, certified public accountant (CPA), quips as he describes the business he started called The Flat Table, using his experience as a certified dispute resolver, CPA, and Master of Arts in conflict resolution. “Helping people get traction when they are stuck and take simple – not easy – actions toward resolution is very rewarding work,” Salmon adds. Spending 21 years in the Navy Seabees, Salmon learned the importance of a “can do” attitude where a solution will be found for every problem.

Salmon works with seniors and families with life care decisions, property division, elder care decisions, neighbors, and businesses that need to work on sensitive matters. “It’s really a grab bag of important matters. People are wanting to brainstorm, bounce off ideas, have a facilitator, rather than get the legal system involved,” Salmon states. “Our service works because we can sketch out a worksheet with the parties, and evolve to a place where a clarity document can be agreed upon.”

One of the fastest-growing areas of conflict resolution guidance is related to adult children. Issues like employment, housing, transportation, finances, and health have fallen onto more parents and guardians these days, and our service helps people get a handle on the real, not apparent, state of affairs. We make no judgements, and our work is confidential. Clarity is the primary focus, and The Flat Table partners with other professionals when warranted, to get folks to optimal stability. Here is a recent testimony: “We were stuck. Tom helped our family resolve insurmountable challenges throughout an exceedingly difficult year. We are forever grateful.” says Telos W., Springfield, Vt.

For a free consultation, call or text Tom at 802-535-1555, or go to www.theflattable.com.