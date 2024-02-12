SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The community is invited to attend a unique Food as Medicine pop-up event on Feb. 29, at 6 p.m., in the Health and Wellness Kitchen located on the third floor of North Star Health, 100 River Street, Springfield, Vt.

This event will feature a live cooking demonstration by Jason Tostrup, a local chef and the director of food services at Vermont Academy. Participants will have the opportunity to witness Chef Tostrup in action as he demonstrates the preparation of vegetable unfried rice featured in the “How Not to Die Cookbook.” Samples of the meal will be provided to attendees, allowing them to experience firsthand that plant-forward, whole nutritious foods can be delicious and easily prepared.

This free Food as Medicine event is made possible through the generous support of the Ardmore Institute of Health, and food donations from The Vermont Academy. This program is a collaboration between Springfield Family Center and North Star Health.

Chef Tostrup, a survivor living with multiple sclerosis, is passionate about healthy eating to manage chronic conditions. Despite living with the condition, Chef Tostrup continues to excel in the culinary world, proving that a focus on nutritious foods can positively impact one’s health. He says, “After being diagnosed with MS, I was told I couldn’t be a chef again. Despite recommendations to prepare for life with a cane or wheelchair, I found a way to manage it with a healthier diet. Now, I’m on a mission to inspire others struggling with health issues – using my skills to promote cooking your way to a healthier life.”

In addition to the cooking demonstration and sampling, attendees will be entered for a chance to win a nutritious cooking package. This package includes essential kitchen utensils, a cookbook, and a gift card to Shaw’s, providing the winner with the tools to continue their journey towards a healthier lifestyle.

“We are thrilled to have Chef Jason Tostrup share his expertise and passion for nutritious cooking with the community,” said Dr. Adam Ameele, director of lifestyle medicine at North Star Health. “This event is not only about enjoying delicious food, but also learning how the choices we make in the kitchen can have a profound impact on our overall health and wellness.”

As part of the event, participants will have the unique opportunity to “Grill the Chef” about his cooking techniques, experience living and managing a chronic condition through nutrition, and more.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of this unique experience. Mark your calendars for Feb. 29, at 6 p.m., and join us at the third-floor Health and Wellness Kitchen at 100 River Street, Springfield, Vt.