Food as Medicine at Springfield Family Center

NOTE: This event has been postponed. We will update this article with a corrected date when one is available.

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – North Star Health and Springfield Family Center are once again inviting the community to attend a Food as Medicine pop-up cooking demonstration on May 30, at 5:30 p.m. [Note: This event has been postponed.] The event will be held at the new location of Springfield Family Center in the Springfield Plaza.

This event, similar to the Food as Medicine event held in February, will feature a live cooking demonstration by Jason Tostrup, a local chef and the director of food services at Vermont Academy. Participants will have the opportunity to witness chef Tostrup in action as he cooks spinach and mushroom black bean burritos featured in the “How Not to Die Cookbook.” Samples will be provided to attendees, giving them the opportunity to discover that whole, plant-forward food is both good for you and delicious.

This free Food as Medicine event is made possible through the generous support of the Ardmore Institute of Health, and food donation from The Vermont Academy. This program is a collaboration between Springfield Family Center and North Star Health.

Tostrup, a survivor living with multiple sclerosis, is passionate about healthy eating to manage chronic conditions. Despite living with the condition, Tostrup continues to excel in the culinary world, proving that a focus on nutritious foods can positively impact one’s health. During the last demonstration, he candidly shared his experience of being diagnosed with and learning to manage his condition to a packed house of attendees. You can find a recap of the even on SAPA TV.

“We are thrilled to have chef Jason Tostrup share his expertise and passion for nutritious cooking with the community,” said Dr. Adam Ameele, a provider at North Star Health. “The philosophy of Food as Medicine empowers patients to take control of their health through informed dietary choices, enabling them to manage and prevent health conditions while achieving their wellness goals.”

As part of the event, participants will have the opportunity to “grill the chef” about his cooking techniques, experience living and managing a chronic condition through nutrition, and more.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of this unique experience. Mark your calendars for May 30, at 5:30 p.m., and join us at the Springfield Family Center, located next to the laundromat in the Springfield Plaza.