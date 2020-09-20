Flu shots available at Grace Cottage

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage Family Health will be offering a flu vaccine clinic Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. No advance appointment is needed; walk-ins are welcome. You do not need to be an established patient at Grace Cottage in order to participate.

If you are not insured, payment is expected at the time of service. Most insurance covers this preventive health measure; please bring your ID and insurance card with you.

An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to avoid getting the flu and spreading it to others. It takes about two weeks for protection to develop after vaccination.

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months of age and older get a yearly flu vaccine. People over age 65 or those with any chronic disease, such as diabetes or asthma, have a higher risk of contracting the flu and are especially urged to get the shot.

Two different flu shots are being offered this year, one for those age six months to 64, and another for those who are 65 and older.

Flu shots are also available to Grace Cottage patients weekdays by appointment. Call 802-365-4331.

Grace Cottage Family Health is located at 185 Grafton Rd., Townshend.

For more information about flu shots or the flu in general, visit the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, www.cdc.gov, the Vermont Department of Health website, www.healthvermont.gov, or call the Vermont helpline at 2-1-1.