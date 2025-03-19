Fall Mountain Pharmacy, your partner in personalized wellness

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – You know, in a world of those big, impersonal chain stores, Fall Mountain Pharmacy is that warm, welcoming place where you feel like you’re talking to a friend, not just a pharmacist. Freshly opened in June 2024, we are excited to be serving the community as your local independent pharmacy.

And for folks in our rural areas, Fall Mountain Pharmacy is a lifeline. That 25-mile delivery radius? It’s a game-changer. Imagine getting your prescriptions delivered right to your door, even if you’re way out in the hills. We’re not just dispensing pills; we’re delivering peace of mind, especially to those who might have trouble getting into town.

In addition to prescription fulfillment, we offer nonsterile compounding, immunization services, compliance packaging, and support for long-term care facilities, ensuring our community has access to a full spectrum of health care support.

And here’s the best part: We’re not just health care providers; we’re your neighbors. We’re the folks who support local events, who care about the wellbeing of our community. We’re the kind of business that makes Bellows Falls feel like home.

We work hard to compete with the big guys, and it’s not always easy. But we show up every day because we genuinely care about the health and wellbeing of our community. Experience the difference that a community-focused pharmacy can make. Visit Fall Mountain Pharmacy for your prescription needs, health advice, and a truly personal approach to health care. Find us at 78 Atkinson Street, Bellows Falls, or call 802-428-4023.