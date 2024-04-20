Esogetic colorpuncture at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, April 30, at 6 p.m., join us at the Springfield Town Library for “An Introduction to Esogetic Colorpuncture: an Acu Light Therapy.”

Esogetic colorpuncture (EC) is an alternative healing technique that utilizes colored light to cure various ailments. The concept was developed by Peter Mandel, a German naturopath, massage therapist, and acupuncturist, around 50 years ago. EC is a healing model that is based on the most recent scientific research, such as research on bio photons as part of our cellular system by professor A. Popp, professor Bohm’s theories of the holographic universe, and esoteric laws by Hermes Trismegistos, including the concept of “as above, so below.” To evaluate the progress of treatment, we use visual evaluation methods and a Kirlian camera that captures the electromagnetic charge of meridian starts and ends, such as the fingertips and toes.

Cornelia Elsaesser, who started as a pediatric nurse in Germany, turned to a colorpuncture practitioner for help when her first child suffered from a variety of health issues in his early years. This treatment provided significant relief to her children, so she began training in esogetic colorpuncture in 1999. She now holds a diploma in esogetic colorpuncture, which certifies her as an esogetic colorpuncturist, certified in Kirlian energy emission analysis, and many other advanced trainings. Cornelia offers a variety of classes worldwide, from self-help classes to certification training. She moved from Germany to Minneapolis in 2002, and started practicing there. After visiting Vermont and falling in love with its seasons and energy, she relocated there and became the first colorpuncture practitioner in Vermont.

This event is free and open to the public, contact the library at 802-885-3108 with any inquiries, or visit our calendar of events to sign up at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.