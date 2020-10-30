Embracing and maintaining your wellness during fall and winter

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Join certified wellness coach Carol Jones, from the comfort of home, on exploring ways to embrace and maintain wellness during the fall and winter months on two consecutive Thursdays Nov. 12 and Nov. 19, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom or phone. Just as houses, vehicles, and gardens need help adapting to the colder, shorter days, so does one’s body, mind, and spirit.

Carol Jean Jones is a graduate of the Wellness Coach Training Program at the Mayo Clinic. She has been working with clients around multiple aspects of their health since 2014. She collaborates with individuals in transforming their values and desires into action and lasting change over time. She lives in Bellows Falls.

To sign up for a Zoom invitation, contact programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call the library at 802-463-4270 by Monday, Nov. 9. These discussions are sponsored by the Rockingham Library and are free and open to the public.