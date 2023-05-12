Eileen Austin Neal Nursing Scholarship now accepting applicants

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital is now accepting applications for the 18th annual Eileen Austin Neal Nursing Scholarship, worth $1,000. This scholarship is open to any student who has been accepted into a nursing program of study. Applicants will be judged on interest in and commitment to the field of nursing. Determination will be based on merit and need.

Eileen Austin Neal was a registered nurse at Springfield Hospital for 64 years, retiring in 2005. She was the first recipient of Springfield Hospital’s Community Health Award in 2003. In 2004, the Hospital established the Spirit of Nursing Award in recognition of her many years of dedicated service.

Upon her death in February 2006, at the request of Eileen’s family, Springfield Hospital established a nursing scholarship fund in her name with the gifts received in her memory.

The application deadline is June 2. Scholarship applications are available by visiting www.springfieldhospital.org. If you would like more information, please contact Sandy Peplau in the marketing and development office by email at speplau@springfieldhospital.org, or

call 802-885-7686.