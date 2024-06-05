Edgar May Community Conversation at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Edgar May is a Springfield name to remember. Many Springfield residents have questions about the health center on Clinton Street, how it operates, what its future plans are, and more. Springfield Town Library will host Christian Craig, the executive director of the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center on Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m.

Over 20 years ago, the town received $3 million from the State of Vermont for hosting the state prison. The funds were designated as the endowment for the Southern Vermont Recreation Center, which was to be built at the former Springfield Foundry site, and opened in 2007. The site was renamed in 2009 as the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, after the former state senator.

The health center recently announced it will receive nearly $1.9 million to support an expansion project, designed to be a multipurpose regional hub that will facilitate a thriving community by expanding child care options, increasing access to recreation, and promoting preventative health services. This first round of funding will serve to remediate the 1.6-acre brownfield site, including the redevelopment of the existing 19,915-square-foot historic foundry building.

Residents are encouraged to attend the community conversation to get answers to any questions they have about the expansion project. The program will be recorded for later viewing on SAPA TV. If you cannot attend and have questions you would like asked, or for more information, please contact the library at springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com.