Dry eyes, a crying shame

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Let’s set the scene. It’s the end of the day, and you’re watching TV, curling up with a book, or scrolling on your smartphone, and your eyes begin to blur and tear up profusely. Or, after several hours of work on the computer, your eyes feel tired and look glassy and red. These are common descriptions recounted by patients in our clinic. The most likely diagnosis is dry eye disease.

Dry eye disease (DED) is a complex condition of the eye surface that results in symptoms such as tearing, burning, pain, grittiness, a feeling like something is in the eye, and blurry vision. A recent epidemiological meta-study shows dry eyes affecting up to 50% of people worldwide. The condition may have a considerable impact on vision, quality of life, work productivity, and wellbeing. Dry eyes can arise at any age, from childhood through the golden years.

DED has many causes. Surprisingly, the most common culprit is the eyelids. The eyelid’s job is simple, to blink to keep the surface of the eye protected and lubricated during waking hours. However, eyelid function was not designed with the modern digital world in mind. During focused activities such as extended digital screen time, the blink reflex is reduced by an estimated 40-60%. Without adequate blinking, the tears on the eye surface evaporate quickly, causing discomfort. Other causes of dry eyes include age, contact lens wear, inflammation, and certain medications.

Due to its complex and chronic nature, there is no hard and fast cure for dry eyes. If you are diagnosed with dry eye disease, there are many methods to bring relief, and consistency is key. With mild symptoms, your doctor may recommend over-the-counter remedies, such as preservative-free artificial tears, warm compresses, and an eyelid hygiene regimen. Taking five-to-10-minute breaks from extended computer or smartphone screen time every 20 minutes is also beneficial in resetting the blink reflex. More severe cases of DED may require prescription eye drops.

Though dry eyes are a common and frustrating cause of eye discomfort, adequate identification and management of the condition can bring considerable relief. Let your eye doctor know if you are having symptoms.

Written by Dr. Mercedes D. Smith, optometrist, Springfield Family Eyecare.