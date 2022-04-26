Drug Take-Back Day 2022

REGION – On Saturday, April 30, the Windsor County Sheriff’s Office, local and state law enforcement agencies, and the Drug Enforcement Administration will give the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The Take-Back Day event is free and anonymous, no questions asked, with drop-off sites located throughout Windsor County.

“Rates of prescription drug abuse in this country are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs,” said Sheriff Mike Chamberlain of the Windsor County Sheriff’s Office. “We look forward to participating in Take-Back Day again this spring as part of our continuing effort to protect the health and safety of Windsor County residents.”

Supported by public health coalitions, Take-Back Day aims to prevent prescription drug abuse, a growing problem in the U.S. that claims lives through overdoses and accidental poisonings. A majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends.

Since the inception of the Take-Back Days, towns across Windsor County and the state have worked diligently to expand access to permanent drug collection units. Windsor County’s efforts align with VT Department of Health’s “Do Your Part” campaign, asking that residents safely use, store, and properly dispose of any unused or expired medications.

Residents participating in Drug Take back on April 30 have the opportunity to learn more about permanent collection, such as the locations of drop boxes, hours of operation, and what medication types are accepted.

The following locations in Windsor County will serve as drop-off sites on Take-Back Day, on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Chester Police Department; Windsor Police Department; Weathersfield Transfer Station (operated by the Weathersfield Police Department); Springfield Police Department; Ludlow Police Department; Hartford Police Department; and Norwich Police Department, Royalton Police Department, and Windsor County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s office is hosting the collection for Woodstock given that Woodstock Police Department is under construction.

The Take Back Day and permanent collection services are free to use. Powders and patches are accepted in addition to pills and capsules. Medication return venues are supported in part by the Green Peak Alliance, a regional network that promotes healthy communities in East Central Vermont.

In October of 2021, Windsor County Deputies emptied drop boxes at local police stations and took for incineration 452 pounds of medications collected. At any time throughout the year, households in Windsor County may take advantage of the permanent drop-boxes in the lobbies of the following Police Departments: Chester, Hartford, Ludlow, Royalton, Springfield, Windsor, and Woodstock (post construction). For a complete listing of locations and hours of operation, visit: www.twinstatesafemeds.org.