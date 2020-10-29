Dr. Moss Linder named Family Physician of the Year

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital is proud to announce that Dr. Moss Linder, who has been practicing at Grace Cottage since 1997, has been chosen by his peers in the Vermont Academy of Family Physicians as the 2020 Family Physician of the Year. The award will be officially presented Saturday, Nov. 7.

Each year, VTAFP members select a family physician to honor who provides patients with compassionate, comprehensive, and caring family medicine on a continuing basis; is directly and effectively involved in community affairs and activities that enhance the quality of the community; and provides a credible role model professionally and personally to the community, to other health professionals, and residents, and medical students.

Stephanie Winters, executive director of VTAFP, told Dr. Linder, “Your dedication to your patients, community, and practice in a rural part of Vermont is a true trait of a family physician.”

Grace Cottage Chief Medical Officer Dr. George Terwilliger said, “I can’t think of a doctor more deserving of the Vermont Academy’s 2020 Family Physician of the Year Award. He is exceptionally caring, diligent, and thoughtful. Patients love him because he goes the extra mile to help out in any way he can. His informal, yet professional and respectful manner immediately puts patients at ease and allows them to open up about their concerns.”

A native of New London, Conn., Dr. Moss Linder earned his B.A. from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., and a Master of Science from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He received his medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine and completed a family medicine residency at Oregon Health Services University in Portland. Prior to joining Grace Cottage, he worked as a family physician on the Acoma-Canoncito-Laguna Hospital in New Mexico.

Dr. Linder and his wife, Dr. Elizabeth Linder, Grace Cottage’s pediatrician, have both been employed at Grace Cottage since 1997. The Linders have three grown daughters and live in Townshend.