Divided Sky holds open house

LUDLOW, Vt. – Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program, located at 262 Fox Lane in Ludlow, held their open house on Friday, Oct. 6. Divided Sky’s mission is to deliver supportive and compassionate programming with dignity and respect for individuals and their families affected by addiction, by providing a safe environment for men and women to build the foundation necessary for a sober, productive, and healthy life.

Divided Sky utilizes an abstinence-based, 12-step program, which incorporates mindfulness and solution-based programming to encourage its guests to learn coping strategies, life skills, and communication skills taught in workshops and daily lessons. Their program offers acceptance and commitment workshops, 12-step facilitation, recreational activities, spiritual support, art and music, nutrition, and emotional sobriety skills, with 24/7 staff support and nutritious food prepared on site.

For more information, visit www.dividedskyfoundation.com, or email questions@dividedskyfoundation.com.