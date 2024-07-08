Divided Sky Fun(d) Run a success

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program would like to thank all the supporters of the annual Divided Sky Fun(d) Run. The third annual Divided Sky Fun(d) Run, held in May, was a morning filled with fitness and community spirit. Proceeds from the event support the Divided Sky Foundation, and the Turning Point centers of Springfield and Rutland, Vt.

The Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program is an abstinence-based, 12-step program incorporating mindfulness and solution-based programming to encourage guests to learn coping strategies, life skills, and communication skills taught in workshops and daily lessons. Our mission is to provide educational and introspective programming to foster a sober and productive foundation for individuals affected by addiction. By offering a diverse collection of strategies and approaches to recovery anchored in the 12 steps, emotional sobriety, and mindfulness, we support individuals to construct and utilize the tools necessary to thrive in long term recovery.

For more information on the Divided Sky program, please visit www.dividedskyfoundation.com or call 802-735-7890.

Melanie Gulde and Ross Brillhart of Divided Sky Recovery Program present checks to Tracie Hauck of Turning Point Recovery Center, Rutland, and Astrid Bradish-Hoyt of Turning Point Recovery Center, Springfield.