DG Bodyworks adds new team member

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – DG Bodyworks, a leading health and wellness center, proudly announces the expansion of its massage therapy services with the addition of Lori Wright to their team. Lori, a recent graduate of Body and Soul Massage Therapy School in St. Albans, Vt., brings more than 30 years of experience in the fitness industry, enhancing DG Bodyworks’ commitment to holistic wellbeing.

Lori is now offering a range of massage therapy services, including Swedish, deep tissue, and soft tissue release. Her comprehensive background in group fitness, personal training, indoor cycling, and yoga is complemented by her proficiency in facilitating mindfulness-based classes, such as guided and visualization meditations, and mindful movement.

“I wanted to bring another level of healing to my clients,” explained Lori when asked about her decision to integrate massage therapy into her extensive fitness background. “We are all still recovering from the trauma of the pandemic, and I believe in the healing power of touch. Massage can also reduce pain and help counter the effects of a stressful, busy lifestyle.”

Massage therapy is known to improve circulation, reduce muscle tension, alleviate stress, and promote relaxation. Additionally, it can enhance the recovery of soft tissue injuries, stimulate the lymphatic system, and improve joint mobility.

DG Bodyworks, situated just 10 minutes from Okemo Mountain, has been a pillar of health and wellness in the community for seven years. Founded by Denise Gebroe, a seasoned massage therapist, personal trainer, and group fitness instructor, DG Bodyworks was established with the mission of offering diverse health and wellness opportunities to bring the community together.