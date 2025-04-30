Department of Public Health talks to Rotary

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Jackie Lindamood and Tabbi Daly from the Vermont Department of Public Health office in Springfield talked about the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program at the recent Springfield Rotary Club meeting, held at the SAPCC Training Center.

WIC provides access to healthy foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and referrals to health care and other community resources to income-eligible Vermont residents who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have a new baby, and children under age 5.

There are 575 WIC recipients, but that number represents only half of those who qualify. For more information, go to www.healthvermont.gov/local/springfield/wic-springfield.