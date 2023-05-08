Celebrating aging

REGION – May being Older Americans Month, Senior Solutions is delighted to showcase the many programs we offer to make it possible to age successfully in Vermont. Yes, there are issues like higher prices at the grocery stores, taxes to pay on our social security incomes, and concerns about inflation. However, here in southeastern Vermont we have many wonderful friends, organizations, and neighbors who work with us to help support our aging population. As the area agency on aging that was founded in 1973 under the Older Americans Act, we offer our services to those who are 60 and older, or younger and physically disabled. Neighborhood Cares groups, the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, RSVP, Adult Day Facilities, SEVCA, Area Hospitals, and many other organizations are just some of the local resources which assist older Vermonters as they age.

There are many wonderful Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers who consistently deliver food to those who are unable to prepare meals. There are exercise classes, both in person and online, to help keep older people in shape. Do take time to enjoy engaging and educational programs at area senior centers as you travel along life’s road. You can socialize at congregate lunch meals, play bridge, enjoy crafts and lectures on a variety of topics, meet new friends and connect with old ones. If you are a family caregiver of a loved one suffering from cognitive decline, consider attending the Memory Café nearest your home. These are free areas where both caregivers and loved ones enjoy a couple of hours of social interaction. Celebrate all the opportunities to stay connected to our communities. Growing older need not be a burden – it is a gift. Call the HelpLine at: 1-802-885-2669 and offer to volunteer. You will be glad you did.