REGION – North Star Health is excited to celebrate National Health Center Week (NHCW), taking place Aug. 4-10. The annual event highlights the essential role community health centers play in improving public health and advancing health equity. Health centers represent the nation’s largest primary care network, serving 31.5 million patients nationwide.

We use this event to recognize our amazing patients, community partners, and dedicated staff. If you visit one of our health centers during NHCW you’ll receive some extra goodies to take home as a token of our thanks for choosing North Star for your health care needs. Call your local health center or log into your patient portal to make an appointment.

North Star Health will be celebrating National Health Center Week with a theme of “Powering Communities through Caring Connections.”

Aug. 7 is Patient Appreciation Day, a day to honor our patients and give them thanks for choosing us for their health care needs. Small tokens of our thanks will be provided to patients with appointments all week long.

We have adjusted the operating hours at our Ludlow Health Center walk-in. The hours are now Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., closed on Saturday and Sunday.