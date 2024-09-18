“CBD and Functional Mushrooms” at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m., join us at the Springfield Town Library for “CBD and Functional Mushrooms: An Educational Workshop.”

Meet Claire Lewis, BSN, RN, as she shares her wealth of knowledge about the health benefits of hemp-derived CBD and functional mushrooms.

Lewis will guide you in identifying safe products in an unregulated market. Learn how CBD interacts with your body’s endocannabinoid system, and the potential health benefits. Plus, explore the powerful impact of functional mushrooms, which have been used as one of nature’s oldest forms of medicine.

With over 11 years of nursing experience, Lewis is passionate about empowering her community to advocate for their own health and wellbeing.

This event is free and open to the public. Sign up for a reminder on our calendar of events, www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.