CAFC Christmas Under the Tent sale

CHESTER, Vt. – On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Indigenous People’s Day Weekend, the Chester-Andover Family Center (CAFC) will hold their seventh annual Christmas Under the Tent sale. Holiday items for decorating, entertaining, and gift giving will be available. There will be toys, gifts, items for holiday tables, artificial trees, and Christmas cards.

After shopping, attendees are invited to enjoy a free hot dog lunch as a thank you to loyal CAFC shoppers and guests. As always, the Thrift Shop will also be open for business.

The Family Center is a nonprofit, volunteer run organization. Proceeds from the Thrift Shop and this special sale support Food Shelf and Financial Assistance Programs for Chester and Andover residents struggling to make ends meet.

The Chester-Andover Family Center is located at 908 VT Route 103 South, Chester, Vt. For more information, visit www.chester-andoverfamilycenter.org or follow the organization on Facebook.