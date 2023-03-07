Breathing workshop promotes health

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Are you looking for more energy? More relaxation? Better sleep? Would you like to unlock the secret of drug-free management of anxiety, fear, pain, and stress?

On Saturday morning, March 18, from 10 a.m. to Noon, the West Townshend Country store, on Route 30, presents a breathing workshop with author and respiratory therapist Betsy Thomason. This free workshop focuses on learning how to access your powerful outbreath. During this practical workshop, Betsy teaches the basics of the BreatheOutDynamic system (BODs) and coaches you as you practice BODs sitting, standing, and walking.

Betsy has been teaching and using BODs for over 30 years, helping folks with a wide variety of health issues, not just lung problems, because breathing affects every organ in your body. This includes your autonomic nervous system. To get a jumpstart on the workshop, explore www.outbreathinstitute.com and watch Betsy’s 10-minute YouTube video located in the media section. This video is the visual version of Chapter 3—the how-to chapter in Betsy’s book “Just Breathe Out—Using Your Breath to Create a New, Healthier You,” which you can purchase at the workshop or at Blaire Books & More in Chester, Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls, and The Book Nook in Ludlow.

This is a free workshop, part of the mission of West River Community Project, a nonprofit established in 2011 to foster the revitalization of community in the West River Watershed. For more information, contact Betsy Thomason at bzthomason@gmail.com or call her at 551-265-7561.