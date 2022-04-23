Blood drive at Springfield Elks

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – This past Wednesday, April 13, 2022, the Springfield Vermont Elks, Lodge #1560 held their American Red Cross Blood Drive. There were many Elk Volunteers in attendance who made the procedures run smoothly for the Red Cross traveling staff. Donations of life saving blood came from both sides of the Connecticut River.

Everyone is encouraged to come out to the next Red Cross Blood Drive, whether in Springfield or elsewhere in the twin states region. All types of blood are needed. For more information call 800-733-2767.