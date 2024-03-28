Black River Valley Senior Center offers tai chi classes

LUDLOW, Vt. – Here is the opportunity to try something new. Tai chi classes are now being held every Thursday, at 9 a.m., at the Black River Valley Senior Center, 10 High Street in Ludlow, Vt. Each session is one hour long, and contains relaxation, focusing, and meditation techniques.

Tai chi improves self-control and self-understanding. Classes will help to improve your sense of balance, coordination, boost your immune system, and increase lung capacity and blood flow.

Classes are open to the public, and are free for those 60 years and older. A small donation is appreciated for those under 60 years. If you are not already registered, please contact the Black River Valley Senior Center at 802-228-7421, or certified, experienced instructor Helena Wu at 802-289-7369.