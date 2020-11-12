Bennington County promotes Great American Smokeout

REGION – Great American Smokeout is Thursday, Nov. 19. Join tobacco smokers and vape users across Bennington County and thousands across the United States to make a plan to stop using nicotine for the day. Whether you are a teen, young adult, or someone who is a lifetime smoker, make a plan to give yourself a nicotine-free day.

Alliance for Community Transformations, Vermont Department of Health-Bennington County District Office, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s Blueprint for Health Division, and the Collaborative unite to promote the national event, Great American Smokeout! Together they engage community members to participate and encourage family members, friends, and coworkers of tobacco and vape users to support someone who stops nicotine use for the day.

Dare Chammings, director of ACT Bennington, is encouraged by current data. “In 2019, 32% of Bennington County high school students reported vaping in the past 30 days and 9% reported using cigarettes. The bad news is vape use has risen but the great news? 68% of students weren’t vaping and 91% of students weren’t smoking cigarettes. Clearly, not ‘everyone is doing it’ and support is available for those that want to stop using nicotine products.”

For teens who are thinking about quitting vape and other nicotine products, check out www.mylifemyquit.org and www.truthinitiative.org for online resources and texts to support you. 802Quits provides free online, website, and phone support to vape, cigarette, and nicotine users 13 years and older.

In recent years, the state of Vermont determined and promoted a behavioral health campaign suggesting Vermonters address three behaviors – smoking, physical inactivity, and poor nutrition, which cause four diseases diabetes, cancer, heart disease and lung disease – which result in more than 50% of deaths in Vermont. When individuals are able to alter one or more of these three behaviors, Vermont’s overall morbidity rate decreases.

If your business, school, or organization is interested in participating in Great American Smokeout and supporting your employees, customers, or clients, please contact Victoria Silsby at the Collaborative at victoria@thecollaborative.us.