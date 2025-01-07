Bellows Falls community safety discussion

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Monday, Jan. 13, from 5-6:30 p.m., Greater Falls Community Justice Center will be hosting a community discussion titled “Community Safety: What does it mean to you?” at the Rockingham Library.

Participants will include local state legislators, members of the Bellows Falls Police Department, the codirector of the Attorney General’s Civil Rights Unit, community leaders, and representatives from local organizations. Springfield’s police chief will also share about Springfield’s success with Project Action, a collaborative initiative to address crime and safety in this nearby community.

There will be an opportunity for all present to share appreciations and/or concerns about community safety, and ideas for moving forward to build more trust, collaboration, accountability, and support.

This event is free and open to the public. The Rockingham Free Public Library is located at 65 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.