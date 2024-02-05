Beautynerd Skincare & Makeup Artistry grand opening

CHESTER, Vt. – Beautynerd Skincare & Makeup Artistry, a local esthetics studio in Chester, Vt., is pleased to announce a variety of treatments, including four types of facials, two types of mild chemical peels, and makeup services including application and lessons.

Beautynerd Skincare & Makeup Artistry was founded by Deidra Gallagher, a licensed esthetician with 30 years of experience. Having worked at such prestigious salons as Gretttacole Beauty, the Clarins Skin Spa at Bloomingdales in Chestnut Hill, Mass., and the Spa at Equinox in Manchester, Vt., in addition to having been a cosmetics business manager at Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue in Boston, Mass., Gallagher is passionate about helping clients achieve their beauty goals and feel confident in their skin.

“I’m so excited to open Beautynerd Skincare & Makeup Artistry and offer my clients a personalized skin care experience,” said Gallagher. “I believe that everyone deserves to feel good about their skin, and I’m committed to helping my clients achieve their skincare goals by using only the highest quality, clinical-grade products. I can also customize a personalized skincare routine based on anyone’s specific concerns.”

If you’d like to improve your skin health and appearance, consider visiting Deidra for a facial, or even learn how to apply your makeup with a lesson. During the month of February, mention this article and receive a free brow wax. To learn more about Beautynerd Skincare & Makeup Artistry, or to book an appointment, please visit www.beauty-nerd.com, or call/text 617-359-8450.