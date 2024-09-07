Ask the health officer at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library will host “Ask the Town Health Officer” on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. Join us for an interactive discussion with Chuck Wise, our deputy health officer and zoning administrator.

Do you worry about the health of your home, especially if you are a tenant? Do you worry about a property in your neighborhood? By law, every town and city in Vermont has a local board of health. The local board of health consists of the town health officer and the selectboard. The duties and responsibilities of the board of health are established by state statute.

Town health officers have four specific duties: investigating possible public health hazards and risks within the town; taking action to prevent, remove, or destroy any public health hazards; taking action to lessen significant public health risks; and enforcing health laws, rules, and permit conditions, and taking the steps necessary to enforce orders.

This is your chance to ask questions, share concerns, and learn more. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to connect with others and get the answers you need.