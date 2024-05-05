Area hospitals seek your input

WINDHAM COUNTY, Vt. – Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, the Brattleboro Retreat, and Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital need your input to assess the health needs of our community.

Every three years, these organizations conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), to learn more about the health concerns and needs of the communities they serve. Based on the information gathered, each healthcare facility will develop an implementation plan to address these needs.

A community survey is now ready for input at www.tinyurl.com/WindhamCHNA. The link is open until May 27. The survey is for Windham County residents, and those who receive healthcare in Windham County. It can also be accessed via a QR code on the organizations’ websites and Facebook pages, and on posters at the three facilities and throughout the county. The survey is available translated into Dari, Pashto, Spanish, and Tigrinya via the same link and QR code. All answers are anonymous.

These healthcare organizations are also seeking input from representatives of groups serving Windham County residents and via focus groups. The Vermont Department of Health and Vermont Agency of Human Services are also participating in the process.

The CHNA process is required for nonprofit hospitals by the federal government every three years. Results of the survey will be publicly available by year’s end, and implementation plans will follow.