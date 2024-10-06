An open letter from Springfield Hospital

Dear Editor,

Despite a forecast to the contrary outlined in a recent healthcare consultant’s report, Springfield Hospital is proud to report that, year to date, we have a $2.4 million improvement over fiscal year 2023. We are extremely proud of the work being done every day by our staff caring for patients and making these performance improvements possible.

In accordance with Act 167 (An Act Relating to Health Care Reform Initiatives, Data Collection, and Access to Home- and Community-based Services), the final Oliver Wyman recommendations were recently presented to the Green Mountain Care Board.

Springfield Hospital was, again, highlighted, referencing our prior Chapter 11, which we successfully exited in December of 2020. The report recommends that Springfield Hospital, along with three other hospitals, undergo significant restructuring, such that we would no longer offer some or all of the services of a traditional hospital. One recommendation is to consider eliminating inpatient beds and converting to a Rural Emergency Hospital. Springfield Hospital leadership has researched the Rural Emergency Hospital designation and, at present, we do not find it to be a financially attractive option that ensures long-term sustainability.

We want to communicate to our employees, medical staff, and the communities we serve that the recommendations are just that, recommendations. Options to consider. We do not believe the recommendations are reflective of the wants and needs of the communities we serve – nor do they accomplish the goal of equitable and affordable access to care. To the contrary, additional cuts would negatively impact access to care, and do nothing to ensure equitable access for our most vulnerable patients with limited financial resources and ability to travel long distances.

In past discussions with our board of directors relative to Act 167, and in communications with the Green Mountain Care Board, Springfield Hospital has already undertaken restructuring as a result of our past financial difficulties. The suggested collaboration with other hospitals is something we have been doing for many years. We will certainly continue to consider any collaboration that improves services to our patients.

The report’s recommendations are long-term in nature, and first require significant investments by the State of Vermont for workforce development, housing, outpatient services, transportation, and more. What the report fails to include are any financial projections for the cost to taxpayers for the proposed suggestions; nor does it take into consideration the critical impact to the workforce and the local economy. Absolutely no changes should be considered until plans and financing are in place to ensure success.

We certainly recognize the challenging healthcare situation in Vermont, and also the financial pressures of our residents and businesses. Our goal is to be part of the solution. Our experiences and performance to date have improved local access to care for our patients, and shown us to be a valuable provider of local healthcare services. Our strategy is showing positive results.

The bottom line is we are here to provide quality healthcare services to the communities we serve. Ensuring equitable access and affordability are key components in that work.

Our Springfield Hospital Board of Directors recognizes the hard work and progress made over recent years, and supports continuing Springfield Hospital’s directional plan of aligning core services to meet community needs, strengthening consumer awareness and confidence in our services, and continuing our work to make Springfield Hospital a first choice for quality healthcare services.

We are prepared to work together with our state and local hospital colleagues to find solutions that transform healthcare delivery. In the meantime, we want to express our sincere gratitude to our local communities for your ongoing support for Springfield Hospital. Allowing us the privilege of serving your healthcare needs, and supporting us with your financial gifts, is essential to the ongoing sustainability of your local community hospital, and equally important to a strong and vibrant local economy.

With gratitude,

Robert S. Adcock, CEO

Springfield Hospital