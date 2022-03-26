Affordable health screenings at White River Junction

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. – Residents living in and around the White River Junction, Vt. can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Hartford High School will host this community event on Thursday, April 14, 2022. The site is located at 37 Highland Ave., White River Junction, VT.

Screenings can check for:

The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke, and overall vascular health.

HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

Diabetes risk

Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1354 or visit the website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.